Bvio Tech's Violoop plug-in AI drafts emails and sorts data
Violoop is a new plug-in AI device from Hong Kong-based company Bvio Tech, built to take over repetitive tasks like sorting data and drafting emails, perfect for anyone juggling work in marketing or accounting.
Just plug it into your computer via USB-C and its own power socket, and it learns your workflow so it can run things on its own, freeing you up for more creative stuff.
Keeps data local with 128GB
Unlike typical AI tools, Violoop keeps everything local with 128GB of internal storage, so your data doesn't go to the cloud unless a larger AI model is used.
There's a physical approval button for peace of mind, plus an Away Mode that lets you manage tasks from your phone.
It works with Windows, macOS, and Linux.
If you're interested, it's on Kickstarter now at $399 (retail will be $699), with shipping expected in November if the campaign hits its goal.