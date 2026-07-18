BVS Madhavi studies data science during MBBS to apply AI
BVS Madhavi isn't your typical doctor: while studying MBBS at Andhra Medical College, she enrolled in the IIT Madras BS program in Data Science and Programming in 2021.
Her big goal? To use AI to make health care smarter, from better diagnoses to improved patient care.
Juggling hospital shifts with coding projects, Madhavi shows how mixing tech and medicine can really shake things up.
BVS Madhavi builds health AI tools
Madhavi's already built a pneumonia detection tool using chest X-rays and deep learning, which achieved around 90% accuracy and got her recognized at an all-women startup ideathon.
She's also worked on AI for forensic lip-pattern analysis and even spoke about 3-D bioprinting for space health care at a global conference.
Now, as a junior clinical scientist at nference, she uses AI in cancer research, proving that combining medicine with tech can tackle some of health care's toughest challenges.