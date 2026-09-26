Bye Aerospace's eFlyer 2 completes 1st test flight in Colorado
Technology
Bye Aerospace's eFlyer 2, a fully electric two-seater plane, just wrapped up its first test flight in Colorado.
The big idea? Make pilot training way more affordable, up to 80% cheaper than using traditional planes.
With airlines needing hundreds of thousands of new pilots over the next 20 years, this could be a real game-changer.
Elliot Seguin pilots eFlyer 2 debut
Test pilot chief Elliot Seguin took the eFlyer 2 up for its debut, kicking off its journey through FAA certification.
Powered by a 125-kW electric motor and a quick-charging battery that lasts over two hours in the air, it's built for efficient training sessions.
If all goes well with regulations and funding, Bye Aerospace hopes to start delivering these aircraft by late 2028.