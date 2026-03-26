ByteDance's AI video tool SeeDance 2.0 debuts amid copyright concerns

ByteDance, the Chinese tech giant and creator of TikTok , has quietly launched its advanced video generator, SeeDance 2.0, on a global scale. The move comes after the model made waves in China 's entertainment industry last month by generating near-Hollywood-quality clips from simple text prompts. However, the launch also raised concerns over potential copyright violations in the content generated by this AI tool.

Expansion announcement CapCut announces global expansion of SeeDance 2.0 CapCut, ByteDance's popular video editing tool, announced the global expansion of SeeDance 2.0 on X. The rollout covers Africa, South America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia with plans for more regions in the future. Initially, only some paid users will have access to this advanced model as part of its phased introduction into different markets around the world.

Safety precautions Legal challenges and safeguards CapCut has assured that the global expansion of SeeDance 2.0 comes with "firm safeguards" to prevent violations of its safety policies. These include unauthorized use of individuals' likenesses or intellectual property. The move comes as major Hollywood studios such as Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros and Netflix have threatened legal action against ByteDance over copyright infringement allegations related to this AI tool.

Advertisement