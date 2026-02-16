ByteDance to limit AI video generator after Disney's legal threat

Chinese tech giant ByteDance has announced plans to restrict its controversial artificial intelligence (AI) video-making tool, Seedance. The decision comes after Walt Disney sent a cease-and-desist letter threatening legal action over copyright infringement concerns. The platform has been under fire from several Hollywood studios for allegedly using copyrighted characters without permission.

Tool's impact Seedance 2.0 can create videos from short text prompts Seedance 2.0, the latest version of ByteDance's AI video generator, has taken the internet by storm. The tool can create realistic videos from short text prompts, leading to a surge in content featuring real actors and shows. However, this has also raised concerns among Hollywood studios over potential copyright violations.

Legal allegations Disney accuses ByteDance of 'virtual smash-and-grab' of intellectual property Disney has accused ByteDance of providing Seedance with a "pirated library" of its copyrighted characters, including those from Marvel and Star Wars franchises. The company's lawyers have alleged that ByteDance committed a "virtual smash-and-grab" of their intellectual property. In response to these allegations, ByteDance said it respects intellectual property rights and is taking steps to strengthen safeguards against unauthorized use by users.

Tool features Seedance generates videos using copyrighted characters Like other generative-AI tools, Seedance can create videos based on short text prompts. The BBC has found clips online said to have been generated by Seedance showing Star Wars characters Anakin Skywalker and Rey battling with their lightsabers, and Spider-Man fighting Captain America on the streets of New York. The company has not disclosed what data it uses to train Seedance.

