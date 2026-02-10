Cadence acquires ChipStack to boost its chip verification tools

ChipStack's tech helps automate tricky parts of chip testing, like planning, generating tests, and debugging with AI . It already works with Cadence's own tools and can shrink verification time from weeks to days—speeding up some tasks by up to 10x.

Integration into Cadence's tools will help customers

Cadence will blend ChipStack's platform into its full suite of verification tools.

Customers keep access to what they know, but now get the bonus of Cadence's global support.

The goal: help chip teams and startups launch products faster, without needing bigger teams.