California launches AI-Unemployment tracker after Oracle announced 21,000 AI layoffs
Technology
California just dropped a new tool, the AI-Unemployment Tracker, to keep tabs on how artificial intelligence is affecting jobs in the state.
This comes after Oracle announced 21,000 layoffs tied to AI, fueling worries about tech replacing people.
The tracker acts as an early warning system, using real data to spot where jobs are most at risk.
California lawmakers hope tracker protects workers
As the home of major AI companies and a high unemployment rate in the country, California is feeling the pressure to protect workers.
Lawmakers hope this tracker will help them see where job losses might hit hardest so they can step in before things get worse.