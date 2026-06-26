California launches AI-Unemployment tracker after Oracle announced 21,000 AI layoffs Technology Jun 26, 2026

California just dropped a new tool, the AI-Unemployment Tracker, to keep tabs on how artificial intelligence is affecting jobs in the state.

This comes after Oracle announced 21,000 layoffs tied to AI, fueling worries about tech replacing people.

The tracker acts as an early warning system, using real data to spot where jobs are most at risk.