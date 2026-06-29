California bans streaming ads louder than video starting July 1

Compliance challenges

Changes likely to be implemented more widely

The new law only applies to California, but it is likely that any changes made by streaming services will be implemented more widely. This is especially true considering a similar bill is set to come into effect in Illinois next year. When the law was passed in 2025, State Senator Thomas Umberg said it was inspired by "every exhausted parent who's finally gotten a baby to sleep, only to have a blaring streaming ad undo all that hard work."