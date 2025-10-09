Next Article
California passes 1st US law regulating advanced AI
California has passed a new law—the Transparency in Frontier Artificial Intelligence Act (TFAIA)—making it the first state in the US to set rules for advanced AI models.
Recently signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, the law targets companies building super-advanced AI systems (think: tech that only a few big players can make right now).
Law requires companies to disclose safety measures
This law means big AI companies (those making over $500 million a year) now have to be open about their safety measures and report major incidents to the state.
It also protects whistleblowers and requires public disclosure of safety protocols.
With no federal AI rules yet, California's move could set the standard for how AI is handled across the country—and maybe even influence global tech policies.