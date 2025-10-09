Next Article
Sugary drinks linked to serious liver condition risk
A major new study has found that drinking more than 250g a day of sugar-sweetened or low-/non-sugar sweetened drinks can raise your risk of a serious liver condition called MASLD by 50-60%.
Researchers tracked over 123,000 UK adults for about 10 years and presented their findings at United European Gastroenterology Week 2025.
Switching to water can lower your risk
The study also linked low- or non-sugar-sweetened drinks to higher chances of dying from liver issues.
MASLD now affects more than 30% of people worldwide.
The good news? Just switching these drinks for water could lower your risk by up to 15%.
Researchers urge everyone to be mindful about what they drink to keep their liver healthy.