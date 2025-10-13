California passes law regulating AI companions, like chatbots

Law aims to protect minors from potential harm

This law is all about protecting young people from the risks associated with AI companions—including exposure to inappropriate content and mental health issues.

Companies now have to clearly say when you're talking to a bot (not a real person), block explicit content for minors, and report safety data.

California's move comes after some tragic incidents involving teens and AI chatbots, setting an example for responsible tech rules as AI becomes more common in our lives.