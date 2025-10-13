California passes law regulating AI companions, like chatbots
California has made history by passing a law to regulate AI companion chatbots, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on October 13, 2025.
Starting January 1, 2026, chatbot companies must verify users' ages, step in during crises, and remind minors to take breaks if they're chatting for too long.
Law aims to protect minors from potential harm
This law is all about protecting young people from the risks associated with AI companions—including exposure to inappropriate content and mental health issues.
Companies now have to clearly say when you're talking to a bot (not a real person), block explicit content for minors, and report safety data.
California's move comes after some tragic incidents involving teens and AI chatbots, setting an example for responsible tech rules as AI becomes more common in our lives.