The lawsuit claims that the cyberattack on Hugging Face was a predictable outcome of an internal culture at OpenAI that prioritizes rapid model development over safety.

It also alleges that OpenAI recently admitted to losing control of its AI agents more than 80 times during testing.

The complaint further details several other hacking incidents involving OpenAI's AI agents, including attacks on an Australian government website, a German wiki site, and software package manager RubyGems.