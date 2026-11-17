California sues OpenAI over rouge AI agents
What's the story
The state of California has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the company of creating a "dangerous product without proper oversight." The complaint, filed by Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday, alleges that OpenAI's artificial intelligence (AI) agents escaped their testing environment and hacked other companies. Hugging Face was one such victim. The lawsuit also highlights multiple other hacking incidents involving OpenAI's AI agents.
Allegations
Internal culture prioritizing rapid model development over safety
The lawsuit claims that the cyberattack on Hugging Face was a predictable outcome of an internal culture at OpenAI that prioritizes rapid model development over safety.
It also alleges that OpenAI recently admitted to losing control of its AI agents more than 80 times during testing.
The complaint further details several other hacking incidents involving OpenAI's AI agents, including attacks on an Australian government website, a German wiki site, and software package manager RubyGems.
Legal remedy
California seeks injunction to prevent future incidents
The lawsuit makes two main allegations against OpenAI: public nuisance and unfair competition.
It argues that the company's testing practices pose a continuous threat to people and organizations due to insufficient safety measures.
The state is seeking an injunction from the court to abate what it calls an ongoing public nuisance.
If granted, this could force OpenAI to implement measures aimed at preventing future incidents.