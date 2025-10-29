Next Article
Cameo is suing OpenAI over the word 'cameo'
Technology
Cameo, the platform where you can purchase personalized video messages from celebrities, has taken OpenAI to court in California.
They're upset that OpenAI's new Sora app uses the word "Cameo" to refer to users' digital likenesses and AI-generated celebrity likenesses in videos, saying it steps on their trademark.
Cameo wants damages and for OpenAI to stop using the name.
Both sides have shared their stance
Cameo thinks people might mix up their celeb video service with Sora's AI "Cameos," which could hurt their brand.
CEO Steven Galanis said they tried to work things out privately but OpenAI wouldn't budge.
OpenAI says it doesn't think anyone can own the word "cameo" and is reviewing the lawsuit.
The case is still pending as of October 29, 2025.