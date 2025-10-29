Cameo is suing OpenAI over the word 'cameo' Technology Oct 29, 2025

Cameo, the platform where you can purchase personalized video messages from celebrities, has taken OpenAI to court in California.

They're upset that OpenAI's new Sora app uses the word "Cameo" to refer to users' digital likenesses and AI-generated celebrity likenesses in videos, saying it steps on their trademark.

Cameo wants damages and for OpenAI to stop using the name.