Google Cloud's Gemini, Imagen to supercharge Adobe's creative apps

Adobe is teaming up with Google Cloud to add powerful AI models like Gemini, Veo, and Imagen into creative apps such as Firefly, Photoshop, Premiere, Express, and GenStudio. The goal? To make it easier for everyone—from solo creators to big companies—to create high-quality images and videos.

For enterprise users, Firefly Foundry will offer brand-specific AI models If you're an enterprise user, you'll be able to build your own brand-specific AI models in Firefly Foundry using your company's data—without worrying about privacy or security.

This means more personalized content while keeping sensitive info safe.

Premiere mobile app now integrates with YouTube Shorts Adobe's CEO Shantanu Narayen says the partnership will help creators "push the boundaries of what's possible."

It fits into Adobe's bigger plan to put advanced AI at the heart of content creation.

Plus, there's new integration with YouTube Shorts right from the Premiere mobile app.