Wealthy individuals' investments drive most emissions: Study

The gap is huge: per person, the top 1% are responsible for about 75 times more emissions by consumption—but a staggering 680 times more when you count what they own. In the US alone, the richest 10% create 72% of asset-based emissions, far above their share from personal spending.

Solutions to the problem

France and Germany show similar patterns: ownership-based emissions are three to five times higher than those from consumption alone.

To help fix this, experts suggest carbon taxes on wealth and investments (which could raise over $500 billion yearly in the US), stopping new fossil fuel projects, and ramping up green public works.

The goal? Cut emissions while also tackling rising inequality.