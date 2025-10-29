Wealthy individuals' investments drive most emissions: Study
A fresh 2025 report finds that private capital ownership—think stocks, real estate, and big investments—drives 41% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions.
That's almost triple the amount tied to what the wealthiest 1% actually consume (15%).
If the wealthiest individuals make and own all necessary climate investments in the coming decades, they could control nearly half of all global wealth by 2050.
US emissions data
The gap is huge: per person, the top 1% are responsible for about 75 times more emissions by consumption—but a staggering 680 times more when you count what they own.
In the US alone, the richest 10% create 72% of asset-based emissions, far above their share from personal spending.
Solutions to the problem
France and Germany show similar patterns: ownership-based emissions are three to five times higher than those from consumption alone.
To help fix this, experts suggest carbon taxes on wealth and investments (which could raise over $500 billion yearly in the US), stopping new fossil fuel projects, and ramping up green public works.
The goal? Cut emissions while also tackling rising inequality.