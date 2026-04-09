Campbell startup Radify develops plasma reactors for rare earth elements
Radify, a young company out of Campbell, California, is working on plasma reactors that could shake up how we get rare earth elements, the stuff inside your phones and laptops.
Right now, China dominates rare earth supply.
Radify's new tech uses plasma to make production cleaner and more efficient, and they've already pulled in nearly $3 million from investors like Overture.
Radify's reactors focus on dysprosium, neodymium
Radify's reactors are small and flexible, so they can quickly adapt to changes in demand or pricing set by China.
They're focusing first on key elements like dysprosium and neodymium, which are used in magnets and electronics, but also looking at others like hafnium and titanium.
If Radify can keep costs low, it could mean more competition worldwide—and less dependence on a single country for the tech we all use every day.