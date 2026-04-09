Campbell startup Radify develops plasma reactors for rare earth elements

Radify's reactors focus on dysprosium, neodymium

Radify's reactors are small and flexible, so they can quickly adapt to changes in demand or pricing set by China.

They're focusing first on key elements like dysprosium and neodymium, which are used in magnets and electronics, but also looking at others like hafnium and titanium.

If Radify can keep costs low, it could mean more competition worldwide—and less dependence on a single country for the tech we all use every day.