CAMS launches CAMSAi: AI platform for India's capital markets
CAMS just launched CAMSAi, an AI platform built specifically for India's banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.
Powered by 30 years of market data and serious machine learning research, CAMSAi is designed to handle tricky stuff like understanding messy conversations, reading handwritten notes in multiple languages, checking compliance rules, and spotting fraud as it happens.
CAMSAi is built for India, by Indians
Unlike generic AI tools, CAMSAi is trained on India's own capital markets.
It uses natural language processing and computer vision to automate complex tasks that usually need human attention—helping banks work faster and smarter.
The platform focuses on Indian regulations (think: data localization and investor protection), so decisions are not just quick but also fully compliant.