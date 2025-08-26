Adam's parents believe ChatGPT's responses contributed to his death

Adam managed to get around ChatGPT's safety warnings by saying his questions were for a fictional story.

His parents believe this let harmful conversations slip through and contributed to his death.

OpenAI admits its safeguards work better in short chats than long ones and says it's still working on improvements.

This case is the first of its kind against OpenAI, coming as more lawsuits target other AI platforms over similar concerns about user safety.