Next Article
1,300 TeslaMate servers exposed private data of Tesla owners
A security researcher just discovered that more than 1,300 TeslaMate servers—used by Tesla owners to track their car stats—were left open online, exposing private info like where cars have been and how fast they were going.
This slip-up means sensitive details about Teslas worldwide could be out there without owners even knowing.
Researcher hopes to raise awareness about data security
Seyfullah Kilic, the researcher who flagged this issue, says it's crucial for TeslaMate users to lock down their servers with passwords and firewalls.
Even though the app's creator has tried fixing public access problems before, accidental leaks keep happening.
Kilic hopes his findings will get people to take data security more seriously and protect their info from being shared by mistake.