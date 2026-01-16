Canada investigates Musk's xAI over explicit deepfakes

Canada 's privacy watchdog has launched an investigation into xAI , the artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk . The probe comes after reports that the company's chatbot, Grok, is being used to create non-consensual sexualized deepfakes. Privacy Commissioner of Canada Philippe Dufresne has also expanded an existing investigation into X, which operates the Grok chatbot.

Privacy concerns Dufresne emphasizes risks to privacy rights Dufresne stressed the growing trend of using personal information without consent to create deepfakes, including intimate images. He said this practice poses serious risks to individuals' fundamental right to privacy. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada has confirmed that X is aware of the investigation and intends to take action on this issue.

Policy changes X announces measures against revealing content In response to the growing issue, X has announced a ban on users, including paid subscribers, from editing images of real people in revealing clothing such as bikinis. The company said it has a "zero tolerance" policy for any forms of child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and unwanted sexual content. However, users on X have been using Grok to superimpose bikinis and lingerie on adults and children alike.

International response Global backlash prompts action against Grok The misuse of Grok has drawn international condemnation, with Malaysia and Indonesia banning the app. California and the UK have also launched investigations into its use. In response to these concerns, xAI has restricted all users from generating images of real people in revealing clothing through the Grok account and chatbot in jurisdictions where it is illegal.

Legislative gap Canada lacks law against non-consensual sexual deepfakes Notably, Canada does not have a law that criminalizes the sharing of non-consensual sexual deepfakes. Justice Minister Sean Fraser had proposed a bill in December to make it illegal to share or threaten to share such content. If passed, the legislation would also require social media companies to report any child pornography, including AI-altered images and videos, shared on their platforms.