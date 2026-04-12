Canadian banking executives, regulators meet over Anthropic's Claude Mythos risks Technology Apr 12, 2026

Top banking executives and regulators in Canada just got together to chat about the risks of Anthropic's new Claude Mythos artificial intelligence (AI) model.

The big worry? This AI can spot and even exploit software weaknesses, which could open the door to cyberattacks.

The meeting was not sparked by any emergency, but more to keep everyone alert as this kind of technology gets closer to real-world use.