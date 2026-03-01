'Cancel ChatGPT': OpenAI faces backlash over Pentagon deal

OpenAI , the company behind ChatGPT, has come under fire for signing a deal with the US Department of Defense. The agreement will see OpenAI's technology being used on the department's classified network. The news has triggered an uproar among ChatGPT users, many of whom have taken to social media platforms like Reddit and X to announce their decision to cancel their subscriptions.

User reactions Users vent their anger on Reddit, X The news of OpenAI's deal with the US Department of Defense has disappointed many users. Posts titled "You're now training a war machine. Let's see proof of cancellation," and "Time to cancel ChatGPT Plus after three years. Anthropic got nuked for having ethics, and Sam Altman instantly swooped in for the Pentagon bag" have gone viral on Reddit. Aidan Gold, an X user, criticized OpenAI for its decision despite previously supporting Anthropic's commitment to AI safety.

Company defense Altman defends US Department of Defense deal In response to the backlash, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman defended his company's deal with the US Department of Defense. He claimed that it comes with stronger safety guardrails than those Anthropic refused to accept before being blacklisted. In a blog post, OpenAI shared excerpts from its contract language, showing clauses that explicitly prohibit using its AI models for mass domestic surveillance or fully autonomous weapons.

