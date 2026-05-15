Carnegie Science, Yale discover 'life raft' rock layer beneath Bermuda
Scientists just discovered a super rare, thick rock layer about 20km beneath Bermuda.
This "life raft" of rock sits between the crust and mantle and is likely the reason why Bermuda hasn't sunk, even though its volcanoes stopped erupting over 30 million years ago.
The research was by geologists from Carnegie Science and Yale University, who used seismic waves to spot this hidden feature.
Not linked to Bermuda Triangle
If you're wondering, nope, this doesn't explain any Bermuda Triangle stories about vanishing ships or planes.
Scientists say those are still chalked up to natural causes or human error.
But this new find does open up cool questions about how ancient magma activity and tectonic shifts shaped islands like Bermuda and kept them stable for millions of years.