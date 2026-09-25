Carrara's Robotor uses AI robotic arm to carve marble Tyche
Technology
In Carrara, Italy, a company called Robotor just pulled off something pretty cool: they used AI and a robotic arm to carve a full-size statue of the Greek goddess Tyche out of one solid block of marble.
The robot handled the heavy lifting with help from smart software that mapped out every move for precise sculpting.
Robotor blends automation with human finishing
Once the robot finished, skilled human sculptors stepped in to add those final artistic touches.
Robotor's founders say their goal is to make stone carving less exhausting while keeping the creative magic alive.
With these advanced machines handling tough jobs, this blend of tech and tradition could change how we build and create with stone in the future.