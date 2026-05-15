CBI launches Abhay AI helpbot on cbi.gov.in to verify notices
Technology
The CBI just rolled out "Abhay," an AI-powered helpbot that lets you quickly check if a notice from the agency is real or fake.
It's available 24/7 on cbi.gov.in, aiming to protect people from cyber fraud, like the "Digital Arrest" scam.
CBI says 'Digital arrest' doesn't exist
With deepfakes and smarter tech, it's getting tougher to tell legitimate messages from scams.
The "Digital Arrest" scam tricks people into thinking they're in legal trouble and keeps them under watch for days.
The CBI wants everyone to know: there is no such thing as a digital arrest in Indian law, and Abhay is here to help you stay safe online.