Cerebras launches AI computer claiming 30x speed advantage over NVIDIA
What's the story
Cerebras Systems has unveiled a new high-speed computer, the CS-4, which is said to be multiple times faster than its predecessor. The company claims that this new machine will give it a wider edge over NVIDIA's equipment in the artificial intelligence (AI) data center hardware market. The CS-4 is currently being sampled by select customers and will be more widely available later in the third quarter.
Technical advancements
Modular design allows easy upgrades or configurations
The CS-4 is designed to house three of Cerebras's current processors and run them at higher speeds.
The company has also improved the cooling system of the new computer, which will also be able to accommodate updated chips coming next year.
This modular design will allow easy upgrades or configurations with a wider variety of external systems, according to CEO Andrew Feldman.
Speed advantage
Fast-results generation as key differentiator
The CS-4 is a major upgrade over its predecessor, which was already faster than systems built with NVIDIA's dominant processors.
Cerebras is pushing the idea of fast-results generation as its key differentiator.
By being able to store all the values that underpin an AI model on its giant chip, the process is much faster than accessing them over a link to memory silicon.
Market strategy
New design to help meet surging demand for AI infrastructure
The new computer design will help Cerebras meet the surging demand for AI infrastructure.
It doesn't require memory chips, which are currently in short supply, and is built with a production technology that's more widely available.
This will enable the Sunnyvale, California-based company to deploy systems faster than before.
Cerebras has two main businesses: selling computers outfitted with its chips and offering data center capacity that relies on its technology.
Financial performance
Cerebras aims to triple revenue next year
Cerebras, which went public earlier this year, is still a fraction of its rival's size but is aiming to triple revenue next year.
Since its IPO in May, shares of the company have gained 19%.
The new CS-4 computer will give Cerebras a wider advantage over NVIDIA's equipment in the AI data center hardware market.