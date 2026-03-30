CERN moves 92 antiprotons across Geneva laboratory for 1st time

CERN's base-step trap enables antiproton transfers

This breakthrough opens up new ways to study how antimatter works.

The BASE-STEP trap they used is compact and portable, with liquid-helium cryogenic cooling; for extended transfers the superconducting magnet must be kept below 8.2 K (-265 °C).

To get even better results, scientists plan to send antiprotons all the way to Germany for more experiments.

Ensuring the particles arrive intact could enable the precision measurements needed to deepen our understanding of antimatter and the universe.