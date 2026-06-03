CERN scientists identify decades-old SPS ghost resonance in magnets

Researchers develop engineering solutions for SPS

The SPS is a big deal at CERN: it's the last stop before particles hit the famous Large Hadron Collider.

Now that researchers know what's been causing trouble, they can boost SPS performance and help other accelerators (and even nuclear fusion tech) run smoother.

Scientists are already developing new theories and engineering solutions to minimize the resonance's impact and improve accelerator performance, opening up new possibilities for future discoveries.