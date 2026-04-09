Chandrababu Naidu to inaugurate SRM Amaravati quantum facility April 14
Andhra Pradesh is about to make technology history by launching India's first homegrown quantum computer testing facility at SRM University, Amaravati.
The big reveal happens on April 14, World Quantum Day, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu leading the inauguration.
There is also a virtual launch for another center at Medha Towers in Gannavaram.
AQRF raises India's global quantum standing
The new Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility (AQRF) puts India on the global quantum map. It will help design, test, and build next-generation quantum systems using some seriously advanced technology like cryogenics and precision electronics.
AQRF is part of the National Quantum Mission. Amaravati Quantum Valley will host an IBM 133-qubit computer while teaming up with over 80 partners, aiming to make Amaravati one of the world's top five quantum hubs.
This could mean big breakthroughs for everything from defense to health care — and a major boost for semiconductor manufacturing in India.