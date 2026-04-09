Chandrababu Naidu to inaugurate SRM Amaravati quantum facility April 14

AQRF raises India's global quantum standing

The new Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility (AQRF) puts India on the global quantum map. It will help design, test, and build next-generation quantum systems using some seriously advanced technology like cryogenics and precision electronics.

AQRF is part of the National Quantum Mission. Amaravati Quantum Valley will host an IBM 133-qubit computer while teaming up with over 80 partners, aiming to make Amaravati one of the world's top five quantum hubs.

This could mean big breakthroughs for everything from defense to health care — and a major boost for semiconductor manufacturing in India.