CHARUSAT and PRL create planetary lightning simulator patented by India
Technology
A team from CHARUSAT and PRL in Gujarat has created a system that can actually simulate lightning like you'd find on other planets.
Their invention, now officially patented by the Indian government, lets scientists study how lightning works in wild atmospheres, think Venus-level extreme, without leaving the lab.
ISRO-funded ₹43.31L simulator for alien clouds
By recreating planetary lightning using a special vacuum chamber and high-voltage tech, researchers can figure out more about alien clouds and what's happening inside them.
Funded by ISRO's RESPOND program (₹43.31 lakh), this project is all about making India more self-reliant in space tech, a big step for Atmanirbhar Bharat and future space missions.