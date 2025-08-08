Next Article
ChatGPT-5 is here, and it's free for everyone
OpenAI just dropped ChatGPT-5, and it's free for everyone worldwide.
CEO Sam Altman says chatting with it feels like talking to a PhD-level expert, thanks to major upgrades in coding help, automation, and safety.
While it's not quite artificial general intelligence (AGI), it's definitely a big step forward.
'Vibe coding' is a game changer
The standout feature is "vibe coding," which lets you build full apps super quickly—like making a French learning app on demand, as team member Michelle Pokrass shared.
Safety has also been ramped up; Alex Beutel from OpenAI explained they trained the model hard to keep responses honest and secure.
With these updates, ChatGPT-5 is set to shake up the AI race against Google and Microsoft—even if AGI isn't here just yet.