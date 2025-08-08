ChatGPT-5 is here, and it's free for everyone

'Vibe coding' is a game changer

The standout feature is "vibe coding," which lets you build full apps super quickly—like making a French learning app on demand, as team member Michelle Pokrass shared.

Safety has also been ramped up; Alex Beutel from OpenAI explained they trained the model hard to keep responses honest and secure.

With these updates, ChatGPT-5 is set to shake up the AI race against Google and Microsoft—even if AGI isn't here just yet.