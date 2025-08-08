Meta's new VR headsets nearly pass the visual Turing test
Meta (yep, Facebook's parent company) is showing off some wild new VR headset prototypes at SIGGRAPH 2025.
The star of the show is "Tiramisu," which packs a super-sharp display—90 pixels per degree—and brightness that's 14 times higher than Meta Quest 3.
Meta says Tiramisu gets so realistic, it nearly passes the "visual Turing test," meaning you might have a hard time telling if what you're seeing is real or just VR.
Meta also shows off 2 'Boba' headsets
Alongside Tiramisu, Meta has "Boba 3" and "Boba 3 VR," both designed for a much wider field of view—think 180 degrees across and 120 degrees up and down.
They each offer crisp 4K-by-4K resolution per eye and use current lens tech, showing Meta isn't just dreaming big—they're actually building it.
These are still prototypes for now, but they give us a peek at how immersive future VR could get.