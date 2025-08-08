Meta's new VR headsets nearly pass the visual Turing test

Meta also shows off 2 'Boba' headsets

Alongside Tiramisu, Meta has "Boba 3" and "Boba 3 VR," both designed for a much wider field of view—think 180 degrees across and 120 degrees up and down.

They each offer crisp 4K-by-4K resolution per eye and use current lens tech, showing Meta isn't just dreaming big—they're actually building it.

These are still prototypes for now, but they give us a peek at how immersive future VR could get.