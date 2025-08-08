Next Article
ChatGPT-5 vs Grok: Musk, Nadella discuss AI 'challenges'
Elon Musk just gave Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella a heads-up, saying OpenAI—his old company—could "eat Microsoft alive" after the launch of ChatGPT-5 on August 7.
Microsoft is rolling out GPT-5 across its platforms like Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure AI, while the new ChatGPT is getting buzz for being smarter and safer than ever.
'Grok is another player in this space'
Nadella responded by noting that building great AI comes with challenges, and pointed to Grok—Musk's own "truth-seeking" AI from xAI—as another player in this space.
Musk has voiced concerns about OpenAI shifting away from its original mission and becoming more profit-driven.
Meanwhile, both Musk's xAI (with Grok) and Microsoft are pushing hard to shape how we use AI next.