ChatGPT-5 vs Grok: Musk, Nadella discuss AI 'challenges'

'Grok is another player in this space'

Nadella responded by noting that building great AI comes with challenges, and pointed to Grok—Musk's own "truth-seeking" AI from xAI—as another player in this space.

Musk has voiced concerns about OpenAI shifting away from its original mission and becoming more profit-driven.

Meanwhile, both Musk's xAI (with Grok) and Microsoft are pushing hard to shape how we use AI next.