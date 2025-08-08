NASA: Two massive asteroids to pass by Earth today
On August 8, 2025, two huge asteroids will zoom past Earth, but there's no need to worry—NASA says they're keeping a safe distance.
The agency highlights how important it is to keep an eye on space rocks like these as part of protecting our planet.
One asteroid is as tall as a 30-story building
Asteroid 2025 OJ1 is about as tall as a 30-story building and will pass by at roughly 3.2 million miles away.
The other, called 2019 CO1, is the size of a large airplane and will fly by at around 4.24 million miles out.
Both are moving fast but are nowhere near hitting us.
Astronomers are gearing up to track these fast-moving space rocks
Even though you won't spot them without a telescope, astronomers worldwide are ready to track these speedy visitors using advanced gear.
Their observations help scientists learn more about asteroids and improve ways to spot any that might actually pose a risk in the future.