ChatGPT adds memory sources to see and manage past conversations
Technology
ChatGPT just dropped a new feature called Memory Sources that lets you see and manage which past conversations shape its replies.
Announced on May 16, this update puts you in control, so if the AI brings up an old detail or gets something wrong, you can check where it came from and fix or delete it instantly.
Memory sources hides personal info
Memory Sources isn't just about convenience: it's about privacy too.
When you share your chat with someone else, your personal memory sources stay hidden, keeping your info private during group work or collaborations.
The goal: more accurate, transparent, and trustworthy AI interactions that actually reflect what matters to you.