ChatGPT down? Users report issues with chat, browser, and Codex
What's the story
OpenAI's AI chatbot, ChatGPT, is facing a major outage today. According to Downdetector, the number of reports related to OpenAI has spiked significantly. The platform recorded about 90 reports at 11:59am today, compared to a baseline of just two. The issue seems to be impacting multiple OpenAI services including ChatGPT itself, web browser, and Codex.
Impact
User experience across different OpenAI services impacted
The ongoing outage is impacting user experience across different OpenAI services.
Downdetector's "Most reported problems" section shows ChatGPT accounts for 64% of the reported issues, followed by web browser at 16% and Codex at 13%.
Other services like API, App, DALL-E, Login Sora, and website are also listed on the platform for users to report problems.
Troubleshooting
Check OpenAI's service status page
For those unable to access ChatGPT, the issue might not be with their internet connection or device. It could be a server-side problem affecting the service.
Users are advised to check OpenAI's service status page and wait for the issue to be resolved.
At the time of writing, Downdetector data shows ChatGPT is the most impacted OpenAI service based on user reports.
Previous disruptions
ChatGPT issues in past weeks
This isn't the first time ChatGPT has faced issues.
OpenAI's status page has logged several incidents in late July and August, including elevated error rates impacting ChatGPT Go conversations, image generation issues, and problems with Custom GPT actions.
API errors, login issues, and elevated error rates have been fairly common for the platform over the last few weeks.