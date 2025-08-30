Next Article
ChatGPT can now pull up your Google Calendar invites
ChatGPT just rolled out Connectors—a feature that pulls together everything you need for meetings from Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive.
No more bouncing between apps to find emails, invites, or docs; now it's all in one neat summary.
To use connectors, just pick your sources
Connectors quickly gather info about who's attending, key email threads, and must-have documents so everyone's on the same page.
It also helps with things like research or brainstorming.
You can turn on these connectors right from the prompt box—just pick your sources and you're set for a smoother meeting.