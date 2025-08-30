Green tea and vitamin B3 could help fight Alzheimer's

The duo boosted levels of GTP, a molecule that helps brain cells clean up waste—a process that tends to slow down with age and Alzheimer's. The treatment brought GTP back to youthful levels, reversed damage associated with age in brain cells, cut down on cell damage, and cleared out more of the sticky amyloid beta proteins linked to Alzheimer's.

A potential future where natural compounds could help

While this was just an early lab study (no humans yet), it hints at a future where natural compounds like these might help keep brains healthier for longer—without relying on heavy-duty drugs.

It's early days, but definitely worth keeping an eye on if you care about brain health.