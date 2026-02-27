ChatGPT could soon let adults have 'naughty chats'
What's the story
OpenAI's popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, may soon get a new feature called "naughty chats." The update would allow more adult-themed conversations with age verification safeguards. The potential addition was spotted in an APK teardown of version 1.2026.055 of the ChatGPT app by Android Authority. It revealed lines of code hinting at a toggle that users could enable for more suggestive responses from the assistant.
User safety
Age verification and potential 3rd-party services
The "naughty chats" feature will be limited to users aged 18 and above. To enforce this, OpenAI may use its existing age verification systems. If the system can't determine a user's age, it could default to treating them as under 18. In such cases, users might have to verify their age through additional steps, possibly involving a third-party service.
AI evolution
Shift toward adult-themed interactions
Currently, ChatGPT has strict safeguards around sensitive and adult-themed conversations. The potential addition of this toggle indicates that OpenAI is looking for ways to give users more control over the assistant's communication style while still maintaining boundaries. This move also highlights the growing trend of people using AI tools for casual chats, emotional support, and personalized interactions beyond just answering questions or work-related tasks.
CEO's vision
CEO's stance on adult content and APK teardown discoveries
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had previously hinted at the possibility of allowing adult-themed interactions for verified users. He said the goal is to treat adult users like adults, as long as appropriate safeguards are in place. However, it's important to note that features discovered through APK teardowns aren't always guaranteed to launch. Companies often test ideas internally before deciding whether or not to release them publicly.