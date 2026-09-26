ChatGPT desktop app adds Appshots to capture and extract text

Appshots is all about saving time and keeping your workflow smooth.

Instead of screenshotting or attaching files, you get real-time text extraction that works on both Mac and Windows.

Just press the left and right Command keys together on macOS or the left and right Alt keys together on Windows in any app to capture what's on screen.

ChatGPT processes the text right away so you can ask questions or take action without breaking your focus: perfect for tackling those long documents without missing a beat.