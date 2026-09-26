ChatGPT desktop app adds Appshots to capture and extract text
ChatGPT desktop app just dropped a cool feature called Appshots.
With it, you can instantly capture and extract text from any open app: no more awkward screenshots or copying chunks by hand.
Just hit a hot key, and you can grab both visible and hidden content from things like documents or spreadsheets, making info way easier to pull up when you need it.
Real-time hotkey extraction on Mac, Windows
Appshots is all about saving time and keeping your workflow smooth.
Instead of screenshotting or attaching files, you get real-time text extraction that works on both Mac and Windows.
Just press the left and right Command keys together on macOS or the left and right Alt keys together on Windows in any app to capture what's on screen.
ChatGPT processes the text right away so you can ask questions or take action without breaking your focus: perfect for tackling those long documents without missing a beat.