ChatGPT goes down globally: Users unable to access website, app

ChatGPT , the popular AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, is currently facing a major outage. The disruption has been reported by users across the globe, including India where more than 515 people have flagged issues on Downdetector. The website tracks online service status and has seen hundreds of reports in the last 30 minutes indicating problems with the AI chatbot.

Company silence OpenAI yet to issue statement on outage Despite the widespread reports of issues, OpenAI has not yet issued a statement on the current outage. While some users have reported that ChatGPT is working fine, others are facing network errors on both the website and mobile app versions. The Downdetector report shows that the issue peaked at 12:44pm IST in India with over 500 reports.

Social media reaction Users share memes The outage has left many users worried about their work being hampered. However, some have taken to social media to share memes about the situation. One user shared a video saying, "Everyone running to X to see if ChatGPT is down," while another tweeted a meme showing their brain at the moment of ChatGPT's downtime.