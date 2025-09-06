You can now branch your conversations on ChatGPT

OpenAI has introduced a new feature in ChatGPT, allowing users to branch conversations into related areas without losing the original thread. The update is now available for all logged-in users on the web version of the platform. The capability was highly requested by ChatGPT users in the past, and its arrival is expected to enhance user experience significantly.

User feedback Branching off for coding tasks A member of the OpenAI Developer Community forum explained how this new feature could be especially useful for coding tasks. They suggested that when dealing with complex coding tasks, users often face multiple steps. Instead of starting from scratch every time, they should be able to create a branch for each step and solve problems independently at each stage.

Improved workflow Merging branches for a complete solution The same forum member further noted that once all steps are completed, users could merge the branches to integrate their solutions. This would make managing and solving multi-step processes easier, thereby improving productivity and efficiency.