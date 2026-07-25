ChatGPT down: Thousands report issues with login, chats, and API
What's the story
OpenAI's popular chatbot, ChatGPT, is currently facing a major outage. The disruption has left thousands of users around the world unable to access the service. Downdetector, a website that tracks service outages, has reported a surge in complaints from various countries including India and the US. In India alone, there have been over 1,500 reports with 79% related to web version issues while 8% pertain to app problems, and 7% are API-related.
Regional breakdown
Major cities affected in India and US
The majority of complaints in India have come from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.
In the US too, cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York have reported issues.
Downdetector has recorded over 3,300 reports from the US with 80% related to web version issues while 8% are app-related and another 8% are Codex-related.
Company response
OpenAI is investigating the issue
OpenAI has acknowledged the ongoing disruption on its status page. The company said, "We are investigating the issue for the listed services."
The outage started within the last half hour and seems to affect multiple regions including North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
This is not the first time ChatGPT's service has been interrupted, leaving users who depend on it for everything from casual conversations to work-related queries in a lurch.