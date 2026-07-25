ChatGPT down: Thousands report issues with login, chats, and API

The majority of complaints in India have come from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

In the US too, cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York have reported issues.

Downdetector has recorded over 3,300 reports from the US with 80% related to web version issues while 8% are app-related and another 8% are Codex-related.