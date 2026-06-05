OpenAI brings one of ChatGPT's best features to free users

OpenAI has announced improvements to the memory feature of its popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT . The update will be made available to free users for the first time. The memory feature allows ChatGPT to learn about individual users and remember their preferences over time, making interactions more natural and seamless.

User empowerment More capable and compute-efficient memory architecture OpenAI is launching a more capable and compute-efficient memory architecture built on top of the dreaming feature. The memories synthesized by this system are reviewable through a summary on the memory summary page. From here, users can quickly see what ChatGPT knows about them, add or update information about themselves, and give instructions on what topics ChatGPT should mention and when.

Accessibility Memory implementation improved for free users OpenAI has also improved its memory implementation to efficiently offer the feature to free users. The company said, "While dreaming-based memory has been available to Plus and Pro users for some time, we are only now able to offer Free users a version that meets our quality bar and is practical to serve at scale."

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