ChatGPT's new image generator can now 'think' before creating visuals

OpenAI has unveiled an upgraded version of its AI-powered image generator, dubbed ChatGPT Images 2.0. The new model comes with "thinking capabilities," enabling it to scour the web for information and create multiple images from a single prompt. The update was announced by OpenAI on Tuesday and is powered by the company's latest GPT Image 2 model.

Enhanced capabilities ChatGPT Images 2.0 can now pull information from web The new thinking capabilities of ChatGPT Images 2.0 are available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise subscribers. When activated, these features allow the chatbot's image generator to pull information from the web. It can also create visual explainers based on uploaded files and "reason through the structure of the image before generating." This makes it more sophisticated at following instructions and preserving details as per user preferences.

Multi-image generation It can also produce multiple images in one go With the new thinking model, ChatGPT Images 2.0 can generate up to eight images at once while keeping the same characters, objects, and styles in each scene. This feature is particularly useful for creating manga pages, a series of social graphics, or design plans for every room in a house. The update also improves the model's ability to capture defining characteristics of photos and create pixel art, manga, cinematic stills among other types of images.

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