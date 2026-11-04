ChatGPT search volume hits 20% of Google's

While 20% is a long way from beating Google, it's worth noting that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had claimed during Google's 2023 antitrust trial that Bing had a mere 3% market share after over a decade of trying.

This indicates that ChatGPT is making significant strides in the search engine market.

However, it should be noted that OpenAI likely uses Microsoft Bing for a significant part of its searches, along with its own search index.