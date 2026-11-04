ChatGPT search volume hits 20% of Google's
What's the story
OpenAI has revealed that the number of searches done through its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, now accounts for 20% of those on Google. Adam Fry, OpenAI's consumer product lead for ChatGPT, made the announcement during a press event earlier this week. He clarified that they define a search as any user query leading to a web search, not just simple tasks like defining terms or how-to explanations.
Market share
ChatGPT's growth in search market
While 20% is a long way from beating Google, it's worth noting that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had claimed during Google's 2023 antitrust trial that Bing had a mere 3% market share after over a decade of trying.
This indicates that ChatGPT is making significant strides in the search engine market.
However, it should be noted that OpenAI likely uses Microsoft Bing for a significant part of its searches, along with its own search index.
Future plans
AI-powered search experiences and monetization plans
OpenAI is also investing in AI-powered search experiences, calling it "Intelligent UI." This involves creating a visual and interactive interface within a chatbot response.
As for monetization, Fry said OpenAI sees potential through ads, especially as it nears an IPO possibly scheduled for early next year.
He defended the company's ad strategy by saying "Ads have not negatively impacted the product or the usage of the product," adding that "most people do not seem to mind ads in the product."