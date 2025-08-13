ChatGPT's latest update adds new models and boosts performance

Pro users get extra models, but GPT-4o isn't going anywhere

If you're a paid ChatGPT user, you can now access extra models like o3, 4.1, and GPT-5 Thinking mini by toggling "Show additional models" in settings.

Pro users still get exclusive access to GPT-4.5 because it demands more GPU power.

Also cool: OpenAI bumped up the weekly message limit for GPT-5 Thinking mode to 3,000 messages so you can experiment even more.

CEO Sam Altman says the classic GPT-4o isn't going anywhere and promised updates if things change.