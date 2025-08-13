ChatGPT's latest update adds new models and boosts performance
OpenAI just rolled out a big update to GPT-5, letting you choose between Auto, Fast, and Thinking modes for how you want to chat.
OpenAI is working to update the model's personality based on user feedback.
More people are jumping in too—free user engagement went up from under 1% to 7%, and Plus users from 7% to 24% recently.
Pro users get extra models, but GPT-4o isn't going anywhere
If you're a paid ChatGPT user, you can now access extra models like o3, 4.1, and GPT-5 Thinking mini by toggling "Show additional models" in settings.
Pro users still get exclusive access to GPT-4.5 because it demands more GPU power.
Also cool: OpenAI bumped up the weekly message limit for GPT-5 Thinking mode to 3,000 messages so you can experiment even more.
CEO Sam Altman says the classic GPT-4o isn't going anywhere and promised updates if things change.