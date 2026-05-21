Cheltenham and Swindon councils warn of 'quishing' parking QR fraud
Watch out for "quishing," a scam where fake QR codes on parking machines trick you into sharing your bank information.
Scammers stick these codes on machines, sending you to phony websites that steal your details.
Cheltenham Borough Council has spotted these fakes in its parking lots and is warning drivers to stay alert, while Swindon Borough Council has received reports of similar scams.
Councils remove fake QR stickers
Neither council actually uses QR codes for parking payments, so if you see one, it's a red flag.
Their teams are busy removing the fake stickers, and Swindon is planning card-enabled machines later this year to make things safer.
With more than 1,300 quishing cases reported last year alone, it's smart to double-check before scanning any code, especially in public places.
If something seems off or you get scammed, report it right away to your bank and the authorities.