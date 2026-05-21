Cheltenham and Swindon councils warn of 'quishing' parking QR fraud

Councils remove fake QR stickers

Neither council actually uses QR codes for parking payments, so if you see one, it's a red flag.

Their teams are busy removing the fake stickers, and Swindon is planning card-enabled machines later this year to make things safer.

With more than 1,300 quishing cases reported last year alone, it's smart to double-check before scanning any code, especially in public places.

If something seems off or you get scammed, report it right away to your bank and the authorities.