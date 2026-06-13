World's 1st tri-band optical fiber communication system debuts in China
What's the story
China has unveiled the world's first three-band optical fiber communication system, a groundbreaking technology that could significantly enhance the capacity of future artificial intelligence (AI) networks. The new system can carry over five times more data than traditional systems, with core transmission capacity increasing by nearly 50%. The project was completed in Qingdao, Shandong province, by China Mobile and its industry partners such as Hengtong Optic-Electric.
Test bed
The system is a 35km-long link
The newly activated system is a 35km-long link connecting major computing facilities in Qingdao. It serves as a commercial test bed for next-generation optical networking technologies, Shanghai Securities News reported. The system employs three transmission windows - the S-band, C-band, and L-band - within a conventional optical fiber to allow more data to be transmitted through existing infrastructure.
Tech details
The 3-band system combines 2 major advancements
The three-band system combines two major advancements: ultra-low-loss transmission capabilities into the S-band and multi-core fiber technology. The S-band was previously too unstable and noisy for regular commercial use, but this new tech has changed that. Most long-haul fiber systems around the world mainly use C-band and increasingly L-band for commercial transmission.