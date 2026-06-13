The system is a 35km-long link

World's 1st tri-band optical fiber communication system debuts in China

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:28 pm Jun 13, 202601:28 pm

What's the story

China has unveiled the world's first three-band optical fiber communication system, a groundbreaking technology that could significantly enhance the capacity of future artificial intelligence (AI) networks. The new system can carry over five times more data than traditional systems, with core transmission capacity increasing by nearly 50%. The project was completed in Qingdao, Shandong province, by China Mobile and its industry partners such as Hengtong Optic-Electric.