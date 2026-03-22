This innovative farm can drastically reduce China's grain imports
What's the story
China is making strides in agricultural technology with the development of an unmanned ratoon rice farm. The innovative farm, which has been developed by a Chinese biotechnology company and several research institutes, yields 50% more than traditional methods. It is part of China's ambitious plan to grow 90% of its own grain by 2032.
Innovation
The smart farm is located in Hunan province
The world's first smart farm for regenerated rice is located in Datong Lake District, Hunan province. The facility uses advanced techniques for seedling care, sowing, growing and harvesting. It also employs an ancient but technically challenging method of harvesting a second crop from the stubble of the first harvest. "The agricultural machinery goes to the fields, but I don't go to the fields," said Xiong Jiaojun, founder of Hunan Hongshuo Biotechnology Co.
Expansion
The farm spans nearly 33 hectares of experimental fields
Established in 2023, the smart rice farm spans nearly 33 hectares of experimental fields. The entire intelligent base, which is minimally staffed, covers a total area of 200 hectares. This year alone, Xiong revealed they have deployed 20 sets of unmanned machinery that can cover as much as 666 hectares of rice fields.