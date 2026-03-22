This innovative farm can drastically reduce China's grain imports

Innovation

The smart farm is located in Hunan province

The world's first smart farm for regenerated rice is located in Datong Lake District, Hunan province. The facility uses advanced techniques for seedling care, sowing, growing and harvesting. It also employs an ancient but technically challenging method of harvesting a second crop from the stubble of the first harvest. "The agricultural machinery goes to the fields, but I don't go to the fields," said Xiong Jiaojun, founder of Hunan Hongshuo Biotechnology Co.